New green spaces, play areas and outdoor gym equipment to be built on Milton Keynes estate

With the help of residents and schoolchildren Milton Keynes Council has designed new green spaces and play areas to be built on a local estate.

Outdoor gym equipment and community gardens will be constructed at Warren Park in Wolverton.

The Council says this new park area is part of larger regeneration proposals, that will be the biggest and greenest launched in Milton Keynes.

Mariee Wymer (Chair Lakes Residents Association), Cllr Emily Darlington and Steve Hallett (Chair LERF)

It says £1m will be invested into public realm improvements in the Lakes Estate which includes better courtyards, green spaces, play areas and improved cycling routes. These works will be completed ahead of new environmentally friendly homes being built for Serpentine Court residents, the council promises.

Councillor Emily Darlington said: “I’d like to thank the residents and in particular the schoolchildren who have helped us with the designs. We are committed to Building Better Communities in MK and our commitment to estate renewal on the Lakes is making a real difference to families and the community.

"I look forward to seeing these plans come to life in the coming months.”

Ahead of finalising the plans for the new area council officials canvassed the opinions of local residents and children learning at Drayton and Water Hall Primary schools.

Four new small play areas will be produced as part of this scheme.

Further improvements to Warren Park are also scheduled to be completed alongside the building of the new community centre and homes, the council says.

Other improvements include new redway links connecting the Lakes Estate to Central Bletchley and a new toucan crossing on Drayton Road.

Reverend Steve Hallett, chair of the Lakes Estate Renewal Forum said: “It’s really great to see local residents come together and help design the future of their community. These four new play areas and other public spaces enhancements will go a long way in improving people’s lives before the Council starts delivering on the wider regeneration plans for the Lakes Estate."