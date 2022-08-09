New high quality clothing store to open at Central Milton Keynes

British menswear brand, Charles Tyrwhitt will open its doors in Silbury Arcade at the end of this month.

It will offer one-on-one styling appointments and made-to-measure custom shirt and suit services as well as its ful range of ready-made clothing and shoes.

The store will include cutting edge technological features, including interactive QR codes and digitalised visuals. It will also focus upon recycling and give rewards to customers who bring in their old shirts.

The new store is opening at the end of the month in centre:mk

Charles Tyrwhitt has been supplying high-quality British menswear since the brand was created in 1986.

The company already has its distribution centre in Bletchley.

Their chief marketing officer Joe Irons said: “Charles Tyrwhitt has a great fondness for Milton Keynes, particularly as it’s home to the vital engine room of our brand; our distribution centre and customer service teams.”

He added: "We could not be more excited about strengthening our relationship with the city and welcoming customers to shop with us in our first bricks and mortar store at centre:mk.

"The destination is the ideal location to debut our new store format and we have great confidence that our premium menswear offering will sit comfortably alongside the centre’s other reputable brands.”

Kevin Duffy, centre:mk’s director, said: “Charles Tyrwhitt is the latest well-known retailer to join centre:mk’s Silbury Arcade, the centre’s destination for premium brands seeking to engage with our extensive catchment of affluent and loyal guests.