A new facility has been announced to support people sleeping rough in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton Keynes City Council has announced its space to support rough sleepers is being relocated from the shelter at the Old Bus Station to Mullion Place in Fishermead.

The new facility will be operated in partnership with Connection Support, a charity based in the city which helps people overcome challenges in their lives and live independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has the facilities to provide 24-hour support to up to 20 people at a time, including drug and alcohol recovery programmes along with life skills training such as cookery lessons.

Mullion Place in Fishermead is the new home for a support facility for rough sleepers in Milton Keynes, which will be jointly managed by the city council and Connections Support

The previous space at the Old Bus Station was set up for men only in a dormitory style arrangement, whereas the new accommodation can provide individual rooms alongside showers and kitchens.

Mullion Place in Fishermead was previously used by the Salvation Army for a similar purpose, providing accommodation for former rough sleepers.

Since its opening in June 2022, the Old Bus Station has provided a safe space for 528 people needing a place to sleep, accommodating up to 19 individuals at any one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for adult services, health and communities at Milton Keynes City Council Donna Fuller said: “This is a really positive move and means we can offer an even higher standard of care for people who need it most.

“Our new facility in Fishermead allows us to offer people a space where they can stay longer, stabilise and access the help they need to move forward.

“Our aim is always to help people build a life away from the streets and we’ll be able to do this even more effectively.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.