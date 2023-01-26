New homes needed for giant indoor plants that form part of Milton Keynes' heritage

New homes are urgently needed for some giant and exotic indoor plants that must be moved from an iconic space at the city centre.

The shrubs, tree and palms have stood in the atrium of Saxon Court, the council’s old housing offices, for the past 40 years.

But the site is about to be redeveloped into 288 flats – some of them in a tower block that will be 33 storeys tall.

Expert Sean Clegg with some of the Saxon Court plants looking for a new home

First though, the atrium must be cleared of the plants that have been lovingly tended and grown to massive proportions over the years.

Last November the developers of the £180m redevelopment scheme held a special workshop session, teaching people how to care some of the rarer species and invitng them to take free plants home. Tickets to the session sold out within hours.

Now only the ‘giants’ remain and these include two 5m tall Strelizia Nicolai (Crane Flower), a massive Date Palm (possibly a Phoenix Dactylifera), two huge Ficus Lyratas and several Draecena, each more than 2m tall.

There are also a few other palms, each measuring up to 3m in height, plus many large Peace Lillies (Spathiphyllum).

One of the largest specimens at Saxon Court

Developers Socius are this week on the hunt for property owners or businesses with enough space to take on the historically significant specimens.

“If you can, you’ll be protecting a part of Milton Keynes heritage and our environment, when you consider that in excess of 2 tonnes of carbon dioxide per plant could be created if they were lost,” said Socium director Steve Eccles.

He added: "The opportunity we have here in Milton Keynes, to preserve something environmentally and historically important, is the perfect example of how we can responsibly protect our heritage, while building something fit for the future that will champion the planet through low carbon design, renewable energy, sustainable transport and biodiversity.”

Sean Clegg, biophilic design specialist at Tiny Jungle said: “Introducing nature and naturally inspired elements into your work space can help you to be happier, healthier and more productive; another excellent reason why, if you have a suitable space, we would urge you to consider rehoming Saxon Court’s legacy plants.”

If you are able to offer a large, light indoor space, and commit to caring for any of these plants, email [email protected].

“Working in partnership with Sean Clegg, we will liaise with you to do all we can to protect and preserve each plant throughout the transplantation process and advise you on maintenance and upkeep requirements in order to ensure the long-term health and wellbeing of these plants,” said Steve.

Meanwhile, work on the new development – to be known as MK Gateway – is due to start soon.

Socius bosses say the scheme will “embody the future of urban living” and include 11 ‘Vertical Villages to provide space for room outside work, leisure and communal gardening.

There will also be room for local small and independent businesses, and the iconic atrium at Saxon Court will become an indoor public space for local independent food, drink, and leisure companies.

