Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A project to build 200 new homes on the Lakes Estate in Bletchley has reached a milestone moment, with all roof tiles now in place on new properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The construction work, led by developer GRAHAM, began last year, and Milton Keynes City Council is set to receive the keys to the first new homes this spring.

Alongside the homes, a new park and community space will also be created, with the hope that the whole project will revive the Lakes Estate area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the local community helped on the design of the development, which was approved in 2022.

Work is continuing on a project to build 200 new homes on the Lakes Estate in Bletchley, with the first new properties set to be handed over to Milton Keynes City Council this spring

Some improvements have already been made, including four new play parks and courtyard upgrades.

Some of the properties are expected to be taken by Serpentine Court residents and other local families currently awaiting a council home.

The project is being funded by an investment from the City Council of almost £70 million, aided by a grant of just under £15 million from Homes England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet member for housing at Milton Keynes City Council Ed Hume, who recently visited the site to see progress said: “It was brilliant to visit the Lakes Estate and see the project coming to life.

“These new homes will make a real difference, providing families with high-quality housing which will help them in so many ways.

“We’re not too far away from the first homes being ready and I’m sure the new tenants will be delighted.

“The Lakes Estate has a brilliant community, and I’m incredibly proud of how they’ve worked with us to shape this regeneration.”