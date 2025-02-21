New homes project in Bletchley reaches milestone
The construction work, led by developer GRAHAM, began last year, and Milton Keynes City Council is set to receive the keys to the first new homes this spring.
Alongside the homes, a new park and community space will also be created, with the hope that the whole project will revive the Lakes Estate area.
Members of the local community helped on the design of the development, which was approved in 2022.
Some improvements have already been made, including four new play parks and courtyard upgrades.
Some of the properties are expected to be taken by Serpentine Court residents and other local families currently awaiting a council home.
The project is being funded by an investment from the City Council of almost £70 million, aided by a grant of just under £15 million from Homes England.
Cabinet member for housing at Milton Keynes City Council Ed Hume, who recently visited the site to see progress said: “It was brilliant to visit the Lakes Estate and see the project coming to life.
“These new homes will make a real difference, providing families with high-quality housing which will help them in so many ways.
“We’re not too far away from the first homes being ready and I’m sure the new tenants will be delighted.
“The Lakes Estate has a brilliant community, and I’m incredibly proud of how they’ve worked with us to shape this regeneration.”