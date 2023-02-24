New homes will soon be available to people in Milton Keynes needing temporary housing
The units will be alternative to placing people in B&Bs
New purpose-built homes providing much needed temporary accommodation, will soon be available in Milton Keynes.
The purpose-built units at Pencarrow Mews, Fishermead, are designed as an alternative to providing B&B and with the aim of ending homelessness in the city.
Residents will stay in the Fishermead homes for a short period while Milton Keynes Council looks to find them permanent housing.
The council has created 70 new homes - an innovative modular development made up of one and two-bedroom units.
The units will be furnished including basic appliances in a small kitchen area. Residents will also have access to onsite laundry facilities as well as support from a dedicated site manager.
Contractors are currently on site finalising the car park and utilities, with the first people in immediate need of housing are expected to move in from April.
Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health Communities and Housing, said: “It’s positive to see progress being made on this innovative project, which will provide a home for people in emergency need while we support them to find long term accommodation.
"Like all authorities, we have more people approaching us for emergency housing because of private sector evictions, family breakdown and domestic abuse. The council works with these residents and private landlords to find more long term places which are affordable.
“Pencarrow Mews will be used to house people temporarily while we support them to find something new. We’ll be welcoming the first residents very soon. This is just the latest initiative by the council to end homelessness in MK.”