Residents on a city estate have spoken out about the council’s newly-opened hostel designed to accommodate up to 20 homeless people at a time.

MK City Council opened the hostel earlier this summer on Mullion Place, the heart of Fishermead estate, in a building formerly used by the Salvation Army.

It replaces the former night hostel at the Old Bus Station building, which was in a non-residential area outside MK Central train station.

Already 50 rough sleepers from city streets have been placed at the Fishermead facility. All are offered help to overcome any drug and alcohol addictions, given mental health help and, in partnership with local charity Connection Support, encouraged to learn valuable life skills to enable them to live in normal housing.

However, although the hostel is a neat solution for the council to reduce the city’s rough sleeper statistics, it is not proving a success for many existing residents on Fishermead.

“Milton Keynes City Council has ruined our estate,” said a spokesperson for the estate this week. “We were not consulted, neither was the parish council. And while we recognise everybody needs a place to stay, this is totally the wrong place - on the main road through estate and inbetween two schools and nurseries, and opposite the church and local Co-op and park.”

Fishermead has previously suffered a bad reputation for crime rates and anti-social behaviour. But over the past few years, residents and various agencies have been working hard to clean up the estate and solve these problems.

“It worked,” said one resident. “People were happier and Fishermead became a better place. We were proud to live here.”

But now this pride is being shattered by the new hostel, claim protestors.

“It’s damaged our community in the short time it’s been open… We are now littered with drug users and drinkers hanging around, in the park doing drugs, sitting outside shop begging, walking around with sleeping bags and going to the city centre to beg - even though they are housed,” said the spokesperson.

"It’s very unsavoury for the residents old and young. Why should we have to see this and explain to our children this change?”

Already the residents have met to consider holding a protest outside the city council offices, although they realise their chances of getting the hostel closed are zero.

"What we are asking to be put in place is a night time curfew and for council staff to take some accountability and come out off their office, walk around see what their tenants are up to.”

Meanwhile, the council is hailing the new hostel as a huge success story, saying it gives homeless people time and space to focus upon recoveryt and rebuild their lives.

Accommodation is available for both men and women in individual rooms with showers and kitchens and 24-hour a day access to help and support.

Cabinet member for Adult Services, Health and Communities, Cllr Donna Fuller, said: “We’re really pleased that this new centre in Fishermead is already making a real difference. We’ve been able to help dozens of people take the next step, whether that’s moving into permanent housing, reconnecting with family or accessing the right support for recovery.”