New Hotel La Tour offers wedding ceremony and reception for £78 a guest in Milton Keynes

The four star plus venue is offering a civil ceremony followed by a luxury reception from £78 per guest – and they even have their on on-site wedding planner.

Home to the county’s highest bar and restaurant, Fourteen, the hotel cost millions to build.

Its wedding space is on the first floor, complete with a dance floor and bar, and can host between 60 and 200 guests.

The new Hotel LA Tour in MK is licenced to host weddings

The connected, secluded terrace benefits from all-day sunshine, accommodating up to 120 people for a romantic alfresco celebration and civil ceremony.

A spokesman said: “Hotel La Tour offers an idyllic backdrop for an unforgettable wedding day.”

Alexandra Rumble, Hotel La Tour’s talented Weddings & Special Events Manager, will be on hand at every stage of planning from food-tasting to booking entertainment.

"Love birds can tailor their dream day down to the finest of details,” said the spokesman. “Guests can work alongside Executive Chef Olivier Bertho on bespoke wedding breakfast menus that will tantalise the taste buds with delectable seasonal British dishes as well as an evening BBQ or a speciality buffet on the terrace to fuel an evening of dancing.

"Come evening, the banqueting suite seamlessly transitions to a glamorous party haven, complete with mood lighting, non-stop music and twilight views.”

Hotel La Tour’s wedding package includes exclusive use of the events space, private terrace and bar, a reception welcome drink for all guests, a three-course wedding breakfast; half a bottle of wine per person, use of Campbell Park for photography; a dedicated wedding co-ordinator to assist on the day and an overnight stay in the honeymoon suite.

The privately-owned hotel has 261 bedrooms, 14,000 square feet of flexible events space and a gym.

It is fitted with a glass lift, which offers views of Campbell Park and the city centre as guests travel to the top floor.