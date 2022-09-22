New houses planned for Milton Keynes win one of the highest design honours in the UK
A complex of modern homes planned for the heart of an old town has already won a national design award before building has begun.`
The Love Wolverton project, to be built on the site of the old Agora, has this week scooped a 2022 Housing Design Award – one of the highest accolades in the industry.
The awards are highly sought after by architects and developers, and supported by Homes England to recognise “the very best in housing design.”
Love Wolverton’s scheme, described as “dynamic, bold and vibrant”, won the the Building for a Healthy Life category.
Most Popular
-
1
Video shows world famous tough guy actor Tom Hardy as he wins real-life martial arts contest in Milton Keynes
-
2
Milton Keynes primary school gets Outstanding Ofsted rating and behaviour of pupils is described as 'exemplary'
-
3
Mum-of-two blasts Milton Keynes Council for housing her family in 'crack den' area
It was designed by Mikhail Riches for TOWN developers.
Originally the £25m scheme was due to be funded privately by TOWN, but Milton Keynes Council had to suddenly step in with funding earlier this year.
The reasons were never made clear but are thought to be financial.
Now Milton Keynes Council, TOWN and the future construction company will “work in partnership” to deliver the multi-million-pound regeneration.
This month they started with the demolition of the Agora building. In its place will be built 86 new homes, 31% of which will be affordable housing, together with a co-housing scheme which combines private and social housing for over 50s.
Eight new shops will be built for local businesses and there will be a sustainable mobility hub, which includes an electric car club and bike hire facility.
The latter will be needed as there will be limited parking and car-free “little streets” in the development.
An energy microgrid will generate two-thirds of the annual energy needs of the development on-site and there will be a “pocket park” for residents and visitors to use.
A spokesman for Love Wolverton said: “ Wolverton is a historic railway town that was absorbed by Milton Keynes in the 1970s. The pioneering spirit of Milton Keynes lives on with this community-led development - but in contrast, this is a place that prioritises people over vehicles with a network of car-free ‘little streets’. A ‘common house’ acts as a focus for this inclusive social community and centres around the wellbeing of the over-50s co-housing group.
He added: "The dynamic scheme also looks to support Wolverton’s network of independent shops and community facilities as well as opportunities for younger people.”