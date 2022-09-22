New houses planned for Milton Keynes win one of the highest design honours in the UK

The Love Wolverton project, to be built on the site of the old Agora, has this week scooped a 2022 Housing Design Award – one of the highest accolades in the industry.

The awards are highly sought after by architects and developers, and supported by Homes England to recognise “the very best in housing design.”

Love Wolverton’s scheme, described as “dynamic, bold and vibrant”, won the the Building for a Healthy Life category.

The award-winning Love Wolverton scheme

It was designed by Mikhail Riches for TOWN developers.

Originally the £25m scheme was due to be funded privately by TOWN, but Milton Keynes Council had to suddenly step in with funding earlier this year.

The reasons were never made clear but are thought to be financial.

Now Milton Keynes Council, TOWN and the future construction company will “work in partnership” to deliver the multi-million-pound regeneration.

The Love Wolverton town houses

This month they started with the demolition of the Agora building. In its place will be built 86 new homes, 31% of which will be affordable housing, together with a co-housing scheme which combines private and social housing for over 50s.

Eight new shops will be built for local businesses and there will be a sustainable mobility hub, which includes an electric car club and bike hire facility.

The latter will be needed as there will be limited parking and car-free “little streets” in the development.

An energy microgrid will generate two-thirds of the annual energy needs of the development on-site and there will be a “pocket park” for residents and visitors to use.

There will be 86 new homes

A spokesman for Love Wolverton said: “ Wolverton is a historic railway town that was absorbed by Milton Keynes in the 1970s. The pioneering spirit of Milton Keynes lives on with this community-led development - but in contrast, this is a place that prioritises people over vehicles with a network of car-free ‘little streets’. A ‘common house’ acts as a focus for this inclusive social community and centres around the wellbeing of the over-50s co-housing group.