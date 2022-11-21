Animal lovers welcomed the opening of a new independent pet shop in Olney on Friday.

The town has been without a dedicated pet store for many years but that’s about to change with Pickles Pet Pantry set to offer naturally sourced products for our four-legged friends.

Co-owner Katie Parker is an expert in pet performance and nutrition and understands pets are at the heart of many families.

New independent pet food store Pickles Pet Pantry opened on Friday

All products sold at Pickles Pet Pantry, located in Olney High Street South, are used by Katie's pets meaning pet owners can shop with complete confidence.

Co-owner Jack Avery is also well-versed in caring for animals having recently completed six marathons in just 30 days to raise funds for Animals in Need in Northamptonshire.

The charity will act as the official rescue partner of Pickles Pet Pantry.

Jack will also be leading the Pickles Pet Pantry running group, encouraging people in the town to join him with their dogs for a morning jog.

Advertisement

Both Katie and Jack are keen for Pickles Pet Pantry to become part of the local community and will be hosting a variety of events for pets and owners going forward.

The store will also offer discounts to emergency service workers and the armed forces.

Pickles Pet Pantry celebrated its opening with a selection of nibbles and bubbly – snacks for kids and, of course, treats for pets.