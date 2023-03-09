New 'innovative' electric car charging technology trialled in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council oversaw a trial testing out new electrical car vehicle charging technology.

It is hoped that the new innovations in charging technology will encourage more motorists to switch to electrical cars.

Kerbo Charge has produced the new product which could enable more residents without off street parking to charge their cars at home.

Grace Obidipe trying out the new at home charger

It could save motorists £1,400 each year compared to charging solely at fast public chargers, the council estimates.

The product is installed in tarmac or stone pavements directly outside a customer’s home, creating a narrow channel (32mm deep, 39mm wide) with a hinged lid in which the user can easily place a charging cable, running it to their car with no trip hazards from trailing cables.

John and Grace Obidipe who live in Oxley Park are among the first to trial the product. Prior to enrolling onto the trial the family either needed to trail a cable over the pavement or drive one mile to their nearest charge point to charge their car.

John stated he was happy about having the ability to now charge his car at home and could avoid using expensive charging points.

They now have a specially designed polymer channel with a self-closing lid in the pathway outside their house, which they can switch on using an app. Some of the residents involved in the trial will also receive faster charging smart chargers from UK charger manufacturer Indra, which is said to be three times as fast as regular household sockets.

If the trial is successful, MK Council will begin making the product available to more residents across the city from this summer.

Councillor Jennifer Wilson-Marklew said: “This is a really innovative and exciting trial which could encourage people to make the switch to electric. We’re constantly looking for ways to improve charging facilities and give people the confidence that they will be able to charge their cars.