New interactive map names Emily Bergl as the most notable person to come from Milton Keynes

The extensive map has been developed using data from Wikipedia to reveal the most famous person from each place in the world.

Developed using research conducted at the Paris University, it can be accessed here.

The map lists seven famous people who have been born in MK. But not on the list is Newport Pagnell born and bred footballer Leah Williamson, whose name is on the lips of many after her team’s victory on Sunday.

Emily Bergl

Also not mentioned is Greg Rutherford, the Olympic long jump medalist who lives in Woburn Sands.

Emily Bergl was born in Milton Keynes in April 1975. She is best known for her role as Rachel Lang in the supernatural horror film The Rage: Carrie 2 . She also played Annie O'Donnell on the ABC television show Men in Trees, Beth Young in Desperate Housewives Tammi Bryant on the TNT drama series Southland (2009–2013) and Sammi Slott in Shameless .

The map proclaims the second most famous local person to be Derek Redmond, who is a retired British sprinter. Born in Bletchley, he held the British record for the 400 metres sprint, and won gold medals in the 4x400 metres relay at the World Championships and European Championships.

Third most famous is Theophilus Eaton, which is not a name many people may have heard of.

The map shows where the world's most famous people were born

Born in around 1590 in Stony Stratford, Theophilus was a wealthy Puritan merchant and first Governor of New Haven Colony in Connecticut. He died in 1658.

Next most notable is Gordon Moakes, a musician who was born in Newport Pagnell. He is a bassist with Young Legionnaire and former member of Indie Rock band Bloc Party. He now lives in Texas.

Fifth most famous is Thomas Preston – another name people may be forgiven for not knowing. Born in Simpson in 1537, he was an English master of Trinity Hall, Cambridge, and possibly a dramatist.

Sixth is Fenny Stratford-born Robert Douglas, who died in 1999. He was a stage and film actor, television director and producer. He is most know for his role in The Prisoner of Zenda in1952.

The final name is John Leonard Knapp (1767 – 1845) who was born in Shenley. An English botanist and naturalist, he is best known for his book called Journal of a Naturalist as well as his work on British grasses.

The interactive map covers the entire globe and highlights athletes, politicians, actors, directors, and goes all the way back to Greek philosophers.

Topi Tjukanov is its creator and has based the results on a 2022 study, which attempted to identify the most notable people in the world over a 5,000-year period.

The study was launched to try and create the most comprehensive and accurate database of notable individuals ever produced.

Wikidata and Wikipedia were identified as to of the key sources where information was pulled from.