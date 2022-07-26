New kiosk opening this week Central Milton Keynes shopping centre has sweet treats in store for shoppers

Lola’s cupcakes opens at centre:mk tomorrow (Wednesday), bringing their famous handcrafted cakes to Milton Keynes.

The decorated and delicious cakes are freshly baked each day and hand finished using the finest ingredients. There are vegan and gluten free ranges.

The kiosk is outside Ted Baker on Silbury Arcade.

The cakes are famous in London

Lola’s Cupcakes was founded in 2006 when two friends, Victoria Jossel and Romy Lewis turned baking into a business.

With orders pouring in, the pair opened concessions in Selfridges, Topshop and a flagship store in Mayfair. The kiosk will be only one of a handful of places outside London where you can sample the brand.