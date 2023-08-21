A new ice skating rink by the side of a lake is to open in Milton Keynes before Christmas.

The purpose-built rink will be next to Willen Lake, one of the city’s most popular destinations.

Willen On Ice promises chills, thrills, and icy adventures for families and groups of friends over the festive season.

The new ice rink opens in Milton Keynes in November

It will open on November 17 and remain until January 9 2024. Skaters will be protected by a festive marquee so it can be used in all weathers.

Robert Cook, director at provider Ice Leisure Group, said: ”We’re really excited to be opening in MK this winter. Skating next to the lake under the decorated marquee is going to be truly magical.”

"Willen On Ice will add a whole new dimension to the Willen Lake experience.”

The rink features over 400sq m of real ice and is located just off the main path overlooking the lake.

For those not looking to take to the ice, or anyone wanting to extend their visit, there will be a selection of rides, food stalls and a bar to enjoy.

The rink will be open most days, but tickets should be booked online in advance to avoid missing out.

Tickets including skate hire, are priced from £6.95 for children and from £12.70 for adults. A group discount of 10% is automatically applied for groups of four or more skaters and concession pricing is available.