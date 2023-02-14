New late night live music sessions including Adele and Beyoncé tributes to be launched at Central Milton Keynes venue

New live music nights are to be held at The Casino MK in the city centre.

The Xscape gambling venue launched Aspers Live to bring in live music performances on Saturday nights twice a month.

Top local artists will take to the stage in Tanzibar, including Adele, Beyoncé and Bryan Adams tribute acts.

Other performances will include The After Party Band and an Essential 80s night.

Entry is free to Casino MK guests and the first round of drinks is also free for people who book a table for four or more people in advance.

The Casino MK is also catering for sports fans, with a huge media wall showing all the latest sporting action - including the Jake Paul v Tommy Fury fight at the end of February, all the Premier League, Champions League football and Six Nations rugby action.

General manager Luke Perkins said: “There’s more to The Casino MK than you might think! Aspers Live offers our guests the opportunity to relax, have a few drinks and enjoy some great live music all for free. That, together with a mix of live televised sport, pool tables, food and drink offers, and live bingo four times a week…makes us a destination where everyone can experience a night to remember.”

No membership is required for The Casino MK, but all guests must be over 18 and photo ID will be required. The venue is open for seven days a week, from midday until 4am.