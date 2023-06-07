New Lebanese eatery opens, selling wraps, platters and salads in Central Milton Keynes

A new Lebanese Grill House is opening at Midsummer Place shopping centre.

The street food vendor is the third independent eatery to open as part of the centre’s new The Boulevard refurbishment – and five more are set to open over the next few months,

Last month Churros-Locos, an independent Mexican dessert parlour, was the first to open in The Boulevard, followed shortly after by the popular Greek eatery Souv-Lucky Day.

The Lebanese Grill House is in Midsummer Place shopping centre at CMK

Located in the heart of Midsummer Place, Lebanese Grill House’s new cabin will offer a range of Lebanese-inspired street food dishes, including falafel wraps, fattoush salads, mixed grill platters.

It even offers ‘Beirut special chips’ – chips made with exotic sauces, olives, parsley and spice, for £4 a serving.

The menu is sure to delight foodies and those looking for a halal offering in Milton Keynes, says owner Abshir Hirze.

Abshir added: “We offer something for everyone – the modern popularity of delicious, flavourful Mediterranean cuisine, combined with the complex spices and aromas of Middle Eastern cooking is what we love creating and we know brings our customers back.”

Kirsty McGiff. Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Lebanese Grill House to the Boulevard.”

She added: “Midsummer Place is a huge supporter of independent businesses, so we are proud to be welcoming so many over the next few months, to make the Boulevard a thriving food-hub for all to enjoy”.