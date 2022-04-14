New litter wardens are dishing out 38 fines a day on average in Milton Keynes

That equates to 38 fixed penalties per working day on average, or 2.7 per working hour. And each fine is £125.

The wardens were recruited by MK Council to start work 100 days ago, on January 4, with the mission of scouring city streets to catch litter louts in the act.

The new figures have been released to show the Labour/Liberal Democrat council’s zero- tolerance approach to litterers and fly-tippers.

Cllr Lauren Townsend by a new Smart Bin

The councillors say 75 dual bins and 20 smart bins have been installed throughout the city to encourage people not to litter.

And there has been a 21.26% decrease in fly-tipping this year compared with 2020/21, they say.

Labour councillor Lauren Townsend, the Cabinet member for Public Realm, said: “Littering and fly-tipping are completely unacceptable. They’re anti-social, dangerous, and damaging offences. We want Milton Keynes to look nice and be safe, so we’re committed to this zero-tolerance approach.”

The Labour/Liberal Democrat administration has also installed CCTV in fly-tipping hotspots and introduced same day booking at the tips, as well as the option to reschedule bookings, making it easier than ever to properly dispose of waste.

Liberal Democrat Councillor Paul Trendall, Cabinet member for Customer Services, said: “We hear what residents have been saying about keeping Milton Keynes tidy, which is why our budget invests in what people care about – maintaining weekly residual waste collections, cracking down on

fly-tipping and tackling rats and other pests.”