New luxury designer fashion shop where even tee shirts sell for hundreds of pounds to open at Central Milton Keynes

A high-end designer clothing shop is to open in the former Debenhams store at MK city centre – above a late night bowling alley.

Flannels is one of the UK's leading luxury retailers, specialising in both men's and women's designer clothing, footwear and accessories.

It sells products from a long list of designers including Balenciaga, Gucci, Valentino, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Tom Ford and Versace.

Men’s tee shirts sell for between £150 and £550, while women’s dresses cost hundreds of pounds.

Flannels will be one of a list of stores sharing the huge store in Midsummer Place shopping centre, where much of the space will be taken up by Sports Direct and its brands.

The brands occupying the top floors will include Evans Cycles, GAME and sport clothing specialist USC.

Meanwhile, the entire ground floor is to be transformed into a bowling alley and bar, run by Lane 7. This will be the third bowling alley within less than one square mile in Central Milton Keynes, all run by different companies.

Lane 7 bosses say the new venue will be a place where people can ‘bowl, play, feast and drink’ and it will also offer darts, pool and even karaoke.

Debenhams was a flagship store in the shopping centre but closed after the first Covid lockdown in 2020, with bosses saying they had been unable to agree new terms with the then landlord, Intu.