New luxury garden furniture shop opens up on Milton Keynes retail park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luxury outdoor furniture brand White Stores has opened up at Winterhill Retail Park, the home of B&M and The Range.

It is situated in the former showroom of another garden furniture company, Moda, which closed down after going into administration last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White Stores sells a wide range of products,and accessories, including pergolas and parasols, to help people get their gardens summer-ready.

White Stores sells luxury garden furniture and has just opened up in Milton Keynes

The company vows to provide personalised service to every customer and encourages people to touch, sit on, and experience the furniture for themselves before they buy.

They even provide customers with free drinks to enjoy while they browse.

Their spokesman Andrew Foucher said: "White Stores is excited to introduce our latest showroom in Milton Keynes, offering residents the chance to explore our diverse range of garden furniture firsthand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Led by our experienced team, including Team Leader Courtney Roy, we're dedicated to providing personalised service and expert advice to every customer. With a commitment to excellence in both product quality and customer care, we look forward to helping Milton Keynes residents decorate their gardens.".

Dogs are welcome at the new showroom, which can be found at Unit 2 Grampian Gate on Winterhill – MK6 1BH.

For further details, product inquiries, or directions, visit www.whitestores.co.uk or contact the store at 01992 514 778.

Former occupants Moda Furnishings Limited went into administration in July 2023, and all company assets were handed over to administrators.