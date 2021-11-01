New luxury TAG Heuer 'watch boutique' opens in Central Milton Keynes

A new store dedicated to luxury watches has opened at the centre:mk.

Family-owned jeweller Beaverbrooks has partnering with world-renowned Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer. to become a leading luxury watch destination.

Beaverbrooks, has relocated and upscaled its centre:mk branch from a 1,300 square foot location on Midsummer Arcade to a new 2,744 square foot site - more than doubling its presence in the shopping centre.

The new store

The new boutique, which neighbours the brand-new Beaverbrooks store features a selection of TAG Heuer’s most anticipated launches and heritage pieces as well as a large ‘shop-in-shop’ retail space from leading brands OMEGA, Breitling and TUDOR.

Anna Blackburn, managing director of Beaverbrooks, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our long-running and incredibly valued partnership with TAG Heuer to open a brand-new luxury boutique store in Milton Keynes. The new space in centre:mk is the perfect location for the store, and we look forward to continuing to provide outstanding levels of personal customer service, expertise and passion for luxury watches for our customers, both local and further afield.”