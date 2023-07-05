New market selling everything from silk kimonos to hot chilli sauce is coming to Central Milton Keynes

A special ‘Bring it to Life Market’ is coming to Midsummer Place shopping centre this Saturday.

The one-day market will feature a selection of MK based cottage businesses, selling a range of unique, handcrafted products including jewellery, African silk kimono’s, chilli sauce and urban streetwear.

There will also be independent photography and beauty makeover services on offer.

The Bring to Life Market is at MK's Midsummer Place shopping centre on Satruday

The market starts at 9am and provides the perfect opportunity to find that perfect gift or buy something special from small, local businesses, say Midsummer Place bosses.

Marketing manager Kirsty McGiff said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the Bring it to Life market to the centre as we continue to show out support for small, independent businesses. The stalls look fantastic and give our shoppers a wonderful array of unique products to choose from.”