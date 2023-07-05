News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

New market selling everything from silk kimonos to hot chilli sauce is coming to Central Milton Keynes

It features a selection of MK-based small businesses
By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

A special ‘Bring it to Life Market’ is coming to Midsummer Place shopping centre this Saturday.

The one-day market will feature a selection of MK based cottage businesses, selling a range of unique, handcrafted products including jewellery, African silk kimono’s, chilli sauce and urban streetwear.

There will also be independent photography and beauty makeover services on offer.

The Bring to Life Market is at MK's Midsummer Place shopping centre on SatrudayThe Bring to Life Market is at MK's Midsummer Place shopping centre on Satruday
The Bring to Life Market is at MK's Midsummer Place shopping centre on Satruday
Most Popular

The market starts at 9am and provides the perfect opportunity to find that perfect gift or buy something special from small, local businesses, say Midsummer Place bosses.

Marketing manager Kirsty McGiff said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the Bring it to Life market to the centre as we continue to show out support for small, independent businesses. The stalls look fantastic and give our shoppers a wonderful array of unique products to choose from.”

Midsummer Place recently transformed the Boulevard and new food stalls have opened, including Souv-Lucky Day, Jerk N Rum, Churros Locos and Lebanese Grill House.