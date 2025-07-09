New mediation service launched to curb evictions from private rented homes in Milton Keynes

Cllr Ed Hume launches the new mediation service for landlords and tenants

The city council has launched a new mediation service for tenants and private landlords in a bid to prevent more homelessness in MK.

They have this week launched the ‘Call Before You Serve’ initiative, offering early support both parties to resolve issues before a notice is served.

The scheme is designed to prevent homelessness, reduce the financial and emotional cost of legal proceedings and promote long-term stable tenancies.

It is aimed at all landlords, tenants and housing professionals who are facing eviction proceedings.

‘Call Before You Serve’ offers completely free mediation, connects tenants to financial support and provides landlords with tailored advice about their legal responsibilities and alternative solutions.

If staying isn’t possible, the council pledges to assess the situation and help find alternative accommodation.

Housing professionals and frontline services can also refer clients for early support, ensuring access to rent advice, mediation and financial help.

Further information is available on the MK City Council website here. An online referral form is available on the webpage for both landlords and tenants. Once submitted, the city council will assess the situation, identify the reasons for the referral and put together a plan that brings all parties together, which may include practical support such as access to financial assistance to help sustain the tenancy.

Cabinet member for Housing, Cllr Ed Hume, said: “No-one wants to see a tenancy end in eviction. By offering early advice and support, we can help people stay in their homes, prevent homelessness and support landlords to find solutions. We’re encouraging both landlords and tenants to talk to us first.”