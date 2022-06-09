New Milton Keynes club runs social events to give lonely mums a good time - and even throws in babysitters!

The club describes itself as not just another baby focused group and promises to create events that put mums first.

They organise lunches, brunches and afternoon teas – and they even throw in babysitters at the venue so the mums can concentrate on chatting and enjoying themselves.

The Mum Club is part of a nationwide company founded by Lauren Webber and Jessica Lawe.

Mums can mingle while their babies are looked after

They said: "Let’s be honest, being a mum is tough! And it can feel isolating, especially if you didn’t quite gel with your NCT group or you’re a second-time Mum that’s moved to a new area. The Mum Club is here for you, whatever stage of motherhood you’re at.

The pair say good mum friends are “essential” when you have a baby.

“The reason we created The Mum Club was that after we had children, we’d go to baby classes, and while they were entertaining for the children, we’d leave having spoken to no-one and feeling emptier in a way."

The events focus upon friendship while eating tasty food, drinking specialist coffee and sometimes wine.

“Most of our events have a few babysitters on hand, ready to scoop up crying kids, so Mums can actually finish a meal,” said Laruen and Jessica.

“Our hope is that everyone who comes leaves with a warm fuzzy feeling and new friends,”