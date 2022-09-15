New Milton Keynes restaurant to charge diners £1,000 to eat 30 chicken wings coated in real GOLD
A new city centre restaurant is serving up the ultimate in luxury dining –chicken wings coated in 27ct edible gold.
OurPlace opens its doors on Saturday in The Hub and promises the “ultimate dining experience.”
The menu is loaded with wings. burgers and pizzas, with normal prices ranging from £7.99 to £10.99.
But for those with money to burn, there’s an unusual extra – in the form of gold plated chicken wings washed down with the world’s most expensive champagne.
The “elite” package of 30 wings and a golden bottle of Ace of Spades champagne costs a mere £1,000.
Anyone feeling the pinch can opt for just 10 golden wings and no champagne – for £50.
A spokesman for OurPlace said: “For the elite, there are 30 luxury 24ct edible gold chicken wings - a deluxe dish for those with refined pallets and premium taste.”
The base coat is marinated for 24 hours then wrapped in the gold, he said.
As well as the champagne, the restaurant throws in up to four side dishes, desserts and soft drinks.
The spokesman said: “We are currently piecing together the ultimate dining experience in Milton Keynes... We can't wait to open our doors to you to experience the freshest dining experience.”
The restaurant has vegan options and a £4.99 kids’ menu.
There’s also an extensive drinks menu, which includes milkshakes and mocktails. Anybody wanting to splash out can buy a bottle of the Ace of Spades champagne on its own – for £850.
OurPlace will open from 11.30am to 11pm on Monday to Thursday, 11.30am to midnight on Saturdays and 11.30am to 11pm on Sundays.