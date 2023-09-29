New Milton Keynes ‘You’re Right, That’s Wrong’ campaign asks men to call out bad behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A powerful campaign encouraging men to call out inexcusable behaviour from their peers towards women had been launched by Milton Keynes City Council and its Safer MK partners.

The ‘You’re Right, That’s Wrong’ campaign aims to educate men on the kind of behaviours and remarks that might make a woman feel uncomfortable and how they can call it out.

The overall aim of the campaign is to help individuals realise when their behaviour is problematic, and to foster a culture of greater respect and accountability.

Men will be encouraged to be ‘active bystanders’, which means recognising when something is wrong and taking responsibility to act. They will be reminded to consider their own safety first before taking action.

‘You’re Right, That’s wrong’ will be promoted online, targeting men aged 18 to 40, as well as in and around popular night time venues across Milton Keynes.

Business owners were invited to a launch event at Popworld in the city centre earlier this week where they heard from partners behind the project and about how they can make their venues safer.

More information is available here.

The campaign coincides with TV regulator Ofcom launching an investigation after GB News presenter Laurence Fox was criticised for remarks made about political journalist Ava Evans.

Both the former star of TV drama Lewis and fellow GB News presenter Dan Wootton have been suspended amid the row.