A new Youth Council has been elected in Milton Keynes, after more than 21,000 young people casted their votes in the ballot.

The elections, administered by Milton Keynes City Council, saw more than 90 students put themselves forward for a youth councillor position across 15 local authority maintained secondary schools in the city.

The Youth Council, elected every two years, give young people a say on issues that matter to them, and have previously worked on areas including mental health support for young people and tackling violent crime.

Members also choose a Youth Mayor each year, who leads the Youth Council in its work.

Milton Keynes Mayor Marie Bradburn with students from Radcliffe at the Milton Keynes Youth Council election count

Milton Keynes Mayor Marie Bradburn visited schools during the election process to meet some of the candidates, while schools were invited to watch the vote count at the Civic Offices for the first time.

Councillor Bradburn said: “It was fantastic to visit schools during election week to see their enthusiasm and passion for the issues they campaigned on.

“It shows that we have a bright future ahead of us.

“Many congratulations to our new youth councillors and a big thank you to everyone who got involved.”

Cabinet member for planning and placemaking at the City Council Shanika Mahendran added: “It’s inspiring to see so many young people stepping up and getting involved in democracy.

“The Youth Council is a great way for them to make a difference, and I can’t wait to see what this new group achieves.”

The new councillors will have their first meeting next month.