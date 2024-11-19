New multi-million pound investors in Milton Keynes shopping centre vow to make it a bigger success story

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The London company that has purchased a 50% share in centre:mk has spoken of their future plans for the shopping centre.

Royal London Asset Management Property announced the deal yesterday (Monday) but have not disclosed what they paid.

They bought their stake from seller AustralianSuper, which is Australia's largest pension and superannuation fund provider, and the remainder of the centre remains with the same owners – the BT Pension Scheme (BTPS).

BTPS uses Federated Hermes to manage their stake and today it has been revealed that they will retain the”proactive asset management brief” for day-to-day running of the centre.

The new investors in centre:mk have spoken out about their plans

Paul Nicholson, senior asset manager at Royal London Asset Management Property, said in a statment to the Citizen today: “This acquisition marks a significant move for Royal London Asset Management Property, demonstrating our confidence in the retail market's recovery and the future success of well located, best-in-class shopping centres such as centre:mk”

He added: “As consumer confidence improves, low inflation and high earnings growth are expected to enhance spending power, subsequently boosting retailers' sales. centre:mk, as a catchment-dominant shopping centre, is poised to benefit from this recovery.”

Edward Sellick from Federated Hermes told the Citizen the two companies share the same vision of making centre:mk an even bigger success story.

He said: “As a long-term investor in Central Milton Keynes, we have a proven commitment to the city. Our primary strategic investment objective is to deliver added value through continued proactive asset management.”

“It is clear that Royal London Asset Management share our long-term vision to further consolidate the centre’s status as one of the UK’s most accessible and attractive regional retail and leisure destinations.”

Royal London is part of the UK's largest mutually owned pension and investment scheme and helps a wide range of clients across the globe achieve their investment goals. It boasts a commitment to “managing our clients' assets in the right way”.

Mr Nicholson said: “This acquisition enhances our balanced portfolio by increasing our retail sector exposure. We anticipate strong returns and excellent rental growth, and look forward to working with Federated Hermes to further centre:mk’s success.”