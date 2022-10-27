A major revamp is almost complete to transform Bletchley Youth Centre for all the community to enjoy.

More than £98,000 was granted by the FCC Communities Foundation, as well as smaller grants from West Bletchley Council, John Lewis and Milton Keynes Community Foundation to pay for the project.

The money has enabled the Derwent Drive centre to be redecorated and improved inside, with a new kitchen, new sprung floor in the sports hall and new heaters and CCTV.

The revamped multisport area at Bletchley Youth Centre

It has also funded the renovation of the outside area, where the old derelict basketball pitch has been revived into a brand new multi-play site for basketball, 5-aside football and tennis.

The centre is holding an open day on Saturday 12th November from 1pm to 5pm to celebrate the new look with the community, and the deputy mayor and mayoress will be officially performing the reopening ceremony at 1.30pm. Anybody interested is welcome to go along.

Gladstone McKenzie, chair of the Bletchley Youth Centre Committee, said: “It’s great to see our vision for this vital community facility moving closer to reality. We are extremely grateful for the funding FCC Communities Foundation has given us, which has also resulted in additional funding from others. We’re looking forward to sharing what we’ve achieved with the community.”

The centre will provide a vibrant, fresh environment for many regular user groups offering activities for local young people and the community as a whole, he said.

Trying out the new facilities at Bletchley Youth Centre

It will also provide a quality venue for local people to base their own private events.

Penny Horne, from the FCC Communities Foundation, said: “It’s always nice to see something we have funded start to take shape. We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile project and look forward to it benefitting many people within Bletchley and the surrounding neighbourhoods.”

Bletchley Youth Centre is run by a volunteer management committee who last year took on a 15-year lease from Milton Keynes Council.

The main purpose is to provide facilities and activities that benefit all members of the community, including young people, to develop their physical, mental, educational and spiritual capacities.