New Ninja Warrior UK adventure park to open next month in Milton Keynes

A new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park is to open in MK in February, it has been announced today.

The fun-filled park is a product of the hit ITV show of the same name, and it will be sited between IKEA and Asda on Bletcham Way and it will be suitable for all ages.

It will be run by Ninja Leisure Limited, a subsidiary of BGL (Burhill Group Limited), which runs Abbey Hill Golf Centre in MK.

A Ninja Warrier UK park

Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Parks are multi age and ability activity and fitness locations, inspired by the hit ITV show. Open to the public, the fun-packed multiple course venues are inclusive, fun, safe, and accessible – enabling the public to take on the distinctive challenges of the famous courses, creating their own Ninja Warrior UK journeys.

The MK venue will be open seven days a week, from 10am to 9pm and visits can be pre-booked here.

BGL, who also run Mr Mulligan’s Outdoor Adventure Golf in MK, became an official licensed operator of two of ITV’s Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Parks in England last year.

The opening of this third venue in Milton Keynes comes following the immediate uptake and success of both original sites in Sheffield and Southampton.

Sophie Burke, BGL’s Group Head of Marketing, said: “Ninja Warrior UK is one of the most successful physical prime-time television game shows ever, so we are delighted to be able to bring that challenge to the people of Milton Keynes through this exciting new adventure park.”