New not-for-profit cafe vows to provide delicious Indian food to people who can’t afford it in Milton Keynes

A new not-for-profit cafe is to open in the heart of the city to provide traditional Indian food for people who can’t afford it.

Namji Desi Cafe will open on June 11 at Acorn House in CMK. It will be run by Naseem Khan, the owner of Namji restaurants in MK, specifically to support the community.

For the past 10 years Naseem has been serving up food to those in need, giving away hundreds of hot meals to families and individuals in Milton Keynes every week.

Namji owner Naseem Khan is opening a new not-for-profit eatery in MK

But now the restaurateur, who has branches of Namji in Xscape in CMK and Wolverton, is taking things one step further with the launch of this new not-for-profit cafe.

Diners will be able to donate a 'suspended meal' to provide a homeless person with a hot meal - an easy way to do something positive in our community.

“It is about giving back to Milton Keynes,” said Naseem, “I want a place where every diner can sit down to enjoy their food without question. Having a hot meal is a basic human right - no one, least of all a child, should sleep on an empty stomach.

“I am doing this for my love of Allah – my religion teaches us to be charitable and I fully subscribe to that.”

Naseem Khan

The cafe will open between 8am and 5pm seven days a week, serving a delicious menu of popular Punjabi street food including samosa chaat, chana chaat, masala chips and curries – vegan and vegetarian options will be available.

“I have wanted to realise this dream for a long time and I am so pleased to finally be able to turn it into reality,” said Naseem. “The Desi Cafe will be a place for everyone to call their own and where everyone can feel at home.

“I want to give accessibility to more communities, including those who are struggling during this cost of living crisis, which has had a devastating effect on so many.

“I want it to be a place for the elderly, for the homeless, for mother and children groups, for breakfast clubs, for friends and families... a place where everyone can enjoy affordable, nutritious food.”

The 'giving back' ethos will extend to those working there - Namji Desi Cafe will provide people with work experience to enhance their skills and allow them to gain confidence.

“It's a not-for-profit cafe with the profits going straight back into supporting the community; to support homelessness projects, to help women with further education and so on,” said Naseem.

“Times are tough for many people, and I believe those of us who are in more fortunate positions have an obligation to do what we can to help – Namji Desi Cafe is the place where we can all work together to achieve great things.”

Bianca Bendig-Ceesay, town councillor for Fullers Slade, said: “Naseem and her charity have enabled me to continue supporting residents. Her assistance has been vital when I have been working with homeless people.

"Hot food is a luxury when you are living on the street or are placed in temporary accommodation without cooking facilities.