New opportunity lined up for teenagers wanting outdoor careers in Milton Keynes
Young people aged 11 to18 are invited to discover what it’s like to work at The Parks Trust, the charity caring for Milton Keynes’ green spaces.
Students will be able to meet some of the operational team caring for more than 6,000 acres of landscapes, see the equipment involved, and watch live demonstrations of machinery in action.
They’ll also find out about opportunities on offer and how to get involved in caring for nature.
Organised for secondary school-aged students and their accompanying adults, the Trust’s teams will be at the Education Centre in Howe Park Wood between 1pm and 3pm on Thursday May 30.
Howe Park Wood provides a safe home to many endangered animal and plant species and has been designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest for its wildlife value by Natural England.
Sarah Griffiths, Outdoor Learning and Interpretation Manager at The Parks Trust said: “This free event will provide insight for young residents about the work that goes into managing and maintaining the amazing green spaces across the city. Our team are so excited to meet lots of local young people, and to inspire future generations to continue to care for our environment”.
Established as a charity in 1992, The Parks Trust cares for over 6,000 acres of green space in MK, including river valleys, ancient woodlands, lakes and parks.