Parking charges have been introduced for the first time in certain areas of the MK1 Shopping and Leisure Park and Stadium MK.

And people have taken to social media complaining they were caught unawares and have received a fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The paid parking came into force quietly in last month and is run by a new private limited company called MK1 Parking Ltd, of which MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman is one of the directors.

The blue areas are free parking and the brown areas are paid parking at MK1

The company states its main directive is to “capture driver/vehicle details so that MK1 Parking can enforce, car park terms and conditions and apply parking charge notices (PCN’s), where appropriate, to reduce the high levels of misuse.”

The paid parking areas are around the stadium and restaurant areas. The car park directly outside Primark, M&S and the other shops is still free.

A new website called MK1 Parking Ltd has been formed and a map has been published showing which car parks must be paid for – but people have still been taken unawares, it seems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I had no idea I had to pay to park near the stadium. I didn’t notice the signs and was horrified when I got a ticket,” said one visitor.

"It seems quite a few other people have been caught out so I’m warning everyone to be careful.”

Parking penalties will also be enforced on all set down/pick up points and perimeter ring roads around Stadium MK, warns MK1 Parking.

The system uses ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) and people can pay through the RingGo app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The price for parking around the stadium £10 on match days, when traffic management and reserved parking will be in place.

Even disabled parking must be pre-booked, while football supporters can pre-book parking online here. People who book 24 hours or more in advance will receive their parking at a reduced cost of £8 for 12 hours.

Season ticket holders with allocated parking will have to provide their vehicle registration mark when registering.