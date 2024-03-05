New Parks & Ride guided tours for cyclists are launched in popular Milton Keynes venues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new free cycling event called Parks & Ride has been launched in MK.

Hosted by The Parks Trust, the sessions will take debut in Campbell Park this month, touring sculptures in the park, wildlife on the Grand Union Canal, the Tree Cathedral, and all the fun facilities at Willen Lake.

And it’s a perfect way for all the family to swap screens for scenes of the great outdoors, says the Trust.

The first Milton Keynes Parks & Ride cycle event is on March 24

Parks & Ride is the newest addition to the hundreds of parkland events and activities hosted by The Parks Trust, the charity caring for Milton Keynes’ parks, woodlands and lakes.

Pedalling at a steady pace along a mixture of leisure routes and Redways, Parks & Ride events are a guided tour on two wheels. Each tour takes about an hour, with no road riding or substantial hills.

The first ride is on Sunday March 24 and afterwards events will be held monthly until October.

The venue in April is at Waterhall Park, followed by Furzton Lake in May, Great Linford Manor Park in June, Stony Stratford Nature Reserve in July, Ouzel Valley Park in August, Shenley Wood in September and Tattenhoe Valley in October.

Experienced staff and volunteers of The Parks Trust and MK Cycling Alliance will be on hand to help with any last-minute questions or queries.

David Lewis, Recreation & Volunteer Engagement Coordinator at The Parks Trust said: “this is a really exciting opportunity to engage young people with cycling in the city’s parks, our network of routes and Redways, and sustainable transport options - all whilst having fun in the saddle”.

Parks & Ride events are free to attend but booking is required. Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult, and all participants must be able to ride a bike and ride safely in a small group.

The rides will be suitable for adapted bikes and handcycles, and if you require any accessibility support you can reach The Parks Trust events team by emailing [email protected]