New peak time game show on Channel 4 seeks Milton Keynes contestants to win £100,000

Channel 4 is looking for people from MK who want to win £100,000 in a new peak time game show front by Claudia Winkleman.

One Question will see contestants invited to answer just a single question to win the cash prize.

They will be faced with twenty possible answers, but only one answer is correct. If they eliminate the incorrect answers, they’ll be on the path to victory - but eliminate the one correct answer and it’s game over.

Claudia Winkleman will front the new One Question show

Claudia said: “I am ridiculously excited about One Question. There’s no time limit, no buzzers, no complicated rules. A sofa, a chat, just one question that could win our players £100k. Not only that, we give them the answer. Tricky part is we give them 19 wrong answers too. I’ve bought a new black sweater and the studio has a toasted sandwich maker. I can’t wait.”

One Question is a 6 x 60 series for Channel 4. It was commissioned by Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment and Events with Head of Live Events Tom Beck. The series will be produced by Chalkboard TV with executive producers Mike Benson and Bill Hobbins.

Phil Harris, head of entertainment and events for Channel 4 said: “We’re delighted to have Claudia fronting this nail-biting new prime-time gameshow on Channel 4. With her unmistakeable charm and wit, we’ll really get to know each of the contestants as they strive towards a potentially life-changing jackpot.”

Chalkboard TV’s Mike Benson, executive producer, said: “One Question is another original primetime quiz format from Chalkboard and has all the universal themes for a breakout international hit. With Claudia’s infectious warmth and humour, we know she’ll make our contestants feel at ease, as they wrestle with this seemingly easy but actually devilishly difficult game.”

The show's casting assistant producer Sean Oakes said: "This quiz show is very different from all the others, it's more of a chat show/quiz show so there's no time limit and less pressure. But still an amazing prize of £100,000! We are looking for pairs of contestants of any combination."