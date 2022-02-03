New pillars to be dedicated to Black Lives Matter and the Windrush Generation at Milton Keynes Rose memorial

The Milton Keynes Rose Trust have announced the engraving of two new pillars to be added to this civic place of remembrance in Campbell Park.

One of the pillars will be in dedication to George Floyd from Minneapolis, who, on May 25 2020, tragically died after an incident that had a worldwide impact and reignited a push for racial justice and equality.

The pillar will offer the community an opportunity to come together to reflect on the importance of togetherness and the creation of a world where an

incident such as that which ended the life of George Floyd would never be a reality again.

Rev. Edson Dube of nominators, the Milton Keynes Council of Faiths, said: "Recognising this date and the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement will be of great significance to the entire community of Milton Keynes in asserting the city's commitment to unity, equality and fairness for all people."

The second pillar to be engraved in 2022 will be to commemorate The Windrush Generation. The chosen date of June 22 1948 recalls the day that HMT Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury docks.

This ship brought with her the first wave of African Caribbean people to settle in the UK, invited to come from Commonwealth nations to help support the construction of post-war Britain. The Windrush Generation were true pioneers and contributed to the founding of the Milton Keynes we know today.

Wain Macintosh, chairman of Friends of the Caribbean said: “The Windrush Pillar will symbolise the achievements, and contributions of The Windrush Generations to Britain and in particular the Milton Keynes community. It honours their legacy and stands as a historic significance of Caribbean and African culture, industrialism and values.”

The Milton Keynes Rose Trust hope that future generations will be able to look back on these Pillars as symbols of their community’s commitment to be a place where all people no matter what their race, feel welcomed and appreciated.

Chairman Debbie Brock said, “The Milton Keynes Rose is a place for everybody – a space that is welcoming and can speak to

Francesca Skelton, Milton Keynes Arts and Heritage Alliance Chair, said “It is so important that the Milton Keynes Rose, our wonderful shared place of commemoration, is dedicating two new pillars supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and celebrating The Windrush Generation.

"Milton Keynes is enriched both by its diversity and by our shared and unifying purpose to build a people’s city committed to inclusion, justice and equality.”

Fundraising for the new Pillars begins with a Corporate Pancake Race at Campbell Park on

Shrove Tuesday March 1. For a registration pack email [email protected]

Any donations will be welcomed here.