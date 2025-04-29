New pizza outlet coming to Milton Keynes - offering 40% bigger and more affordable pizzas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new brand of pizza is hoping to take MK’s delivery market by storm and could even cause pizza wars by undercutting their rivals.

Boss Pizza is to open a new store in the city centre this summer and claims its pizzas will not only be 40% bigger but 50% more afforbable than other favourite brands.

The renowned independent pizza chain is expanding rapidly in the UK with its fleet of red and white delivery vans.

Its new store will be in Secklow Gate and will help to create new jobs in the local community.

Boss Pizza was established with a vision of producing bigger, better quality pizzas while meeting the growing consumer demand. The brand has since begun to expand with stores opening nationwide.

Milton Keynes is part of Boss Pizza’s expansion which will see them open 5 stores by late Spring and 15 stores by the end of 2025. Upcoming locations include Bradford, Oldham and Colchester.

“They spotted a gap in the market for an outlet that produces fresh dough pizzas and their offerings are distinguished by being 40% bigger and 50% more affordable than those of the top pizza brands,” said a spokesperson for the company, which boasts of using quality ingredients, creating innovative flavours and delivering exceptional customer service.

Ajmal Mushtaq, CEO of Boss Pizza said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate the opening of our latest store. Every community we join plays a huge role in our success, and we’re committed to giving back and becoming a valued part of the community.”