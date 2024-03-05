New plan launched to build a staggering 63,000 new homes in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new plan has been launched to build 63,000 new homes in Milton Keynes.

Currently the city has almost 118,000 homes and the new development will see it grow by more than 50%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milton Keynes City Council had already started briefing parish councils on the draft MK New City Plan: Emerging Growth Options document.

MP Ben Everitt is objecting to proposals to build 63,000 more homes in Milton Keynes

The document highlights sites for 1,000 new homes in Bletchley, 15,500 more in Central Milton Keynes, between 3,500 and 12,500 on rural sites in MK North and up to 1,100 in Olney.

It suggests a new ‘town’ of 12,000 homes should be built near Castlethorpe, Hanslope and Haversham, while up to 1,000 homes should be built on the rural Chicheley Hill near Newport Pagnell and up to 3,700 more in existing villages.

They would all be built over the next 26 years, before 2050.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The document states: “These sites have been promoted to us by developers..”

Conservative MP Ben Everitt has already launched a campaign against the plan, which comes from the Labour and Liberal Democrat Alliance that runs the council.

It comes after reports in national media that Labour leader Keir Starmers plans to build a new town on the ‘M1 corridor near Milton Keynes’.

Mr Everitt particularly wants to protect the rural areas and has promised to hold a series of public meetings in the rural areas over the next few weeks to offer support to concerned members of the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is concerned that there will not be the infrastructure to support the massive amount of new development.

He said: “You only have to look at the shambolic handling of Labour’s MK East development with all the traffic chaos caused in Newport Pagnell to know the Labour council should be nowhere near plans like these.

“Our villages are a vital part of the heritage and history of Milton Keynes and swamping them with a huge new town of around 12,000 houses is simply unacceptable.”

He added: “I will do everything in my power to fight for the people of Milton Keynes North and our beautiful villages to protect them against MK Labour and Keir Starmer’s reckless plans.”