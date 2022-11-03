New plan to be drawn up to make Milton Keynes as big as Liverpool and Manchester by 2050

MK Council is to create an official New City Plan that will make Milton Keynes a metropolitan city big as Liverpool, Manchester and Bradford by 2050.

The document will provide a blueprint for future housing, development and infrastructure and would see the city’s population almost double from 287,000 to 500,000 over the next 30 years.

It could also involve an electric tram system to provide effective and eco-friendly transport across the city.

Work has already started on The New City Plan

The New City Plan will cost the council hundreds of thousands to prepare and will replace the existing Plan:MK, which was published in 2019 and is due to expire in 2031.

It is expected to be in line with the council’s vision for a ‘Greater MK’ that would see almost 3,000 new homes built each year, more green spaces and tens of thousands of new jobs.

The new plan will will be based on four themes:

High quality homes and neighbourhoods – with genuinely affordable homes Healthy places – creating communities where residents feel safe, and environments that encourage healthier lifestyles Climate and environment action – an environment and transport systems that have a positive impact on climate change Eonomic and cultural prosperity – strengthening Milton Keynes’ position as a leader in the national economy

Every local planning authority is responsible for creating a local plan to broadly dictate how many new houses will be built, where they will be built, and how they will provide roads, schools, facilities and jobs for the new population.

One of the biggest concerns about almost doubling the population will be healthcare, but there is no indication yet of whether a new hospital would be built.

MK City Council is this week in the early stages of preparing The New City Plan and will be consulting residents over the next two years, starting early in 2023.

Council bosses say the plan will take forward the Council’s Strategy for 2050, which includes a vision of “a pioneering electric road tram system".

The strategy also includes equal opportunities for all and “lifelong” homes that suit people at all stages of life.

A spokesman said: “The City Council wants to work with local people, businesses and organisations on the New City Plan, which it intends to be ambitious and innovative with a focus on high-quality sustainable growth, genuinely affordable housing and new job opportunities.”

Council leader Pete Marland said: “This is a plan of opportunity and will set out a blueprint for a green and sustainable future where everyone has a fair chance to do well. We want everyone in our city to live a life that they’re proud of, with the opportunity to find a genuinely affordable home and have access to jobs that allow them to flourish and take care of their families.”

He added: “To build a prosperous future for the generations ahead, we must deliver growth that is well planned and protect those things that make MK special. We can only achieve this by working with local communities.

