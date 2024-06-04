Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes City Council has unveiled an improved play park inspired by HM King Charles III’s Coronation

The Crownhill park includes Coronation-themed features such as a throne seat and references to Westminster Abbey.

It also has a roundabout, rocking horse and swings.

The council worked with Timotay Playscapes to deliver the improved play area after feedback from local residents, and jointly funded it with the national landfill charity FCC Community Action Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...