New playpark fit for a king is unveiled in Milton Keynes
Milton Keynes City Council has unveiled an improved play park inspired by HM King Charles III’s Coronation
The Crownhill park includes Coronation-themed features such as a throne seat and references to Westminster Abbey.
It also has a roundabout, rocking horse and swings.
The council worked with Timotay Playscapes to deliver the improved play area after feedback from local residents, and jointly funded it with the national landfill charity FCC Community Action Fund.
King Charles visited MK last February to officially recognise its new city status