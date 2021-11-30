New pop up store selling 'bold and daring' gym wear to open at Central Milton Keynes shopping centre

A new MK-based gym wear company is to open a pop up store at CMK shopping centre tomorrow (Wednesday).

Activewear and leisure brand GymCub Apparel will open in Midsummer Place, opposite Victoria’s Secret, following its successful launch online earlier this year.

The brand has a growing fanbase in the local area for its bold and daring designs.

GymCub Apparel

It will welcome guests throughout the festive period and into the New Year, for a limited time only, selling items including its popular co-ord signature tracksuits and hoodies, as well as its much-loved t-shirts, vests, leggings, and cropped tops.

It will also launch a brand-new limited-edition line which will be exclusively available in store only.

The activewear brand which has been spotted on a host of reality TV stars including Love Island’s Connor Durman, Emma Woodhams and TOWIE’s Roman Hackett.

To celebrate the pop-up store opening, there will be a 50% discount to first time customers on Friday December 3.

GymCub Apparel

Company owner Richard Cayless, said: “GymCub Apparel was born here in Milton Keynes, so it only felt right to open our first ever pop-up in the city. We’ve had a successful launch period, growing our community online and this marks the next step in building that fanbase further. Our ethos is

all about looking great and feeling great and that will be reflected in our instore experience”