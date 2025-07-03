New Popeyes fried chicken restaurant to open in Milton Keynes this month

The famous Popeyes friend chicken is coming to MK, with a new restaurant to open next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will serve New Orleans-style food, including its iconic Chicken Sandwich, wings, tenders and traditional biscuits.

Popeyes®, whose brand is world famous, will open its doors at 11am on Friday July 11 Midsummer Place Shopping Centre with 66 interior seats, 96 exterior seats, self-service kiosks and collection points for orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate, the first three people in the queue on launch day will win the ultimate prize – free Chicken Sandwiches for a whole year. Plus, the first 50 customers will be treated to exclusive Popeyes® UK merchandise, while the first 100 will bag a free Chicken Sandwich.

The Popeyes chicken sandwich is legendary

To top it all off, there will be free entertainment with a performance from Mardi Gras-style band, The Brass Funkeys.

All of Popeyes® chicken is marinated for 12 hours in its signature blend of bold Louisiana seasoning, then hand-breaded and battered to deliver that world-famous ‘shatter-crunch’ chicken. T.

There will be both dine-in and speedy takeaway options available plus the new Saucin’ Boneless and Hot Wings range, which features bold, New Orleans-inspired flavours such as cheesy Garlic Parm, bold BBQ, and spicy Buffalo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orders can be made through the Popeyes® UK app, available here now.

Tom Crowley, Popeyes® UK CEO, said: “We’re excited to be opening our doors in Milton Keynes’ Midsummer Place this July, bringing our famous Louisiana-style chicken to Buckinghamshire for the first time. It’s our debut in the region - and one that’s been highly requested - so we can’t wait to serve up bold flavours and the spirit of New Orleans on launch day and beyond.”

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has become one of the world's largest chicken quick-service eateries, with more than 4,000 restaurants globally.

.