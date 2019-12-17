New postcodes added to Willen Hospice Christmas tree collection in Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice has expanded its tree collection and recycling scheme to even more postcodes this year.

The new postcodes added are MK6, MK8, MK11 and MK43, in addition to the usual areas, MK5, MK9, MK10, MK12, MK13, MK14, MK15, MK16, MK19 and MK46.

Willen Hospice has expanded its recycling scheme

Anyone who lives in these areas can make a booking for collection, which will be on either January 4 or 5, 2020.

Bookings need to be made by noon on January 2, 2020. As this is a fundraising initiative, a donation will be welcomed when bookings are made. All money raised will support the care provided by Willen Hospice. Last year, an impressive £6,000 was raised.

The success of the scheme relies on the volunteers and organisations who help to make it possible, including the Parks Trust, MK Council, HW Martin Waste Ltd, Richards & Co, and PJC Tree Care. The trees will be recycled by the MK Council who are supporting the scheme.

Visit here to book, or email christmastreesrecycling@willen-hospice.org.uk or call 01908 303071.