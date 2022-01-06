New Pride leaders appointed at Milton Keynes Hospital to help LGBTQ+ staff and patients

A new Pride Staff Network chair and vice chair have been appointed to improve the lives of LGBT+ people at Milton Keynes hospital.

Annie Rose and Isaac Griffiths hope to help make MKUH a safer and prouder place for everyone, especially LGBTQ+ staff and patients, say hospital bosses.

The Pride Staff Network is a group of individuals from across the Trust who self-identify as being LGBT+ or are an ally of LGBT+ individuals.

Annie and Isaac

Its core aim is to promote equality, diversity, inclusion and pride in staff and to assist MKUH to deliver better services for all.

A spokesman said: "We want to improve the working lives of LGBT+ staff by empowering them to feel safe and able to be 'out' at work, allowing all staff to bring their whole selves to work. This will benefit both our colleagues and our patients."

Annie is the new chair of the network. A research nurse, she has a background in Sexual Health and has worked in the NHS, the army and the charity sector.

Isaac, the vice chair, is non-binary and identifies as a 'they' rather than he or she. They said: "I’m a healthcare assistant in the fracture clinic and I’m your Pride Network Vice Chair! I’ve previously worked with LGBTQ+ groups at university, and I currently volunteer with Q Alliance here in MK. I’m friendly, passionate and engaged, and look forward to meeting you."

Annie said :"I am dedicated to equality in everything. I already have links with the Women’s Network, the Staff Ability Network, and the Veterans’ Network, and am keen to make those relationships as effective as possible for the benefit of MKUH’s staff.

"I would like to work to foster and maintain relationships across the Networks and hospital departments, listening to issues and proposed solutions to minimise the barriers experienced."

The hospital's aim is to raise awareness of LGBT+ staff issue, particularly those affecting affecting transgender and non-binary staff, and provide first level support to them,

It also wants to actively influence NHS policies and strategies that will or may impact on LGBT+ patients and organise activities and events for them and allies.