New primary school with space for more than 600 children to be built in Milton Keynes

A large new £18m primary school with spaces for 630 children is to be built to serve the growing population of MK.

The school will be on the fast-growing Whitehouse South estate, where hundreds of new homes are being built.

This month MK City Council is starting the process of choosing a contractor to build the school, with an anticipated start date of summer 2027.

It is expected the school will open in September 2028.

This will be the fifth and final school in this rapidly expanding area of the city, joining three existing primary schools and Watling Academy, a secondary rated Outstanding by Ofsted. The new school will include a Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) unit creating 24 dedicated school spaces.

Earlier this month, the city council considered applications from a dozen organisations looking to run the new school. Four Multi-Academy Trusts (MATs) were shortlisted and will be interviewed early next month. A formal decision will be made in Spring 2026, following a thorough process involving local education leaders and the Department for Education (DfE).

Over the past 10 years, the City Council has created capacity for 13,409 new school places for local children; building seven new schools and helping 22 existing schools expand.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “This is a significant new school and will be so important to our growing community in Whitehouse South. We’re excited to begin working with designers, builders and local education leaders to bring this new school to life. As Milton Keynes continues to expand, we will ensure that all families continue to have access to quality local schools.”

Alongside developing new schools, the council is committed to maintaining and improving existing schools. A rolling programme of work includes upgrading roofs, windows, and doors to be more energy efficient, switching to LED light fittings, and replacing gas boilers with greener alternatives.

The council is due to make a formal decision on October 28 to set aside £18million to fund the works and to begin the procurement process for contractors to design and build the school.