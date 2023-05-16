New private 'consult a GP' service launches in Milton Keynes, offering same day appointments up until 10pm

As people all over the city are struggling to get appointments with their NHS GP, a private hospital has launched a new same day service at a cost of £45 per consultation.

The Saxon Clinic, part of Circle Health Group, has introduced a virtual GP service powered by HealthHero.

It gives patients across MK access to booking expert medical advice 24 hours a day. The £45 pays for a one-off virtual or telephone consultation and these are available on demand seven days a week from 8am to 10pm.

Many people in Milton Keynes are struggling to get an appointment to see a GP

And it means people can get a prescription without the wait, or an onward referral to a private consultant if required.

A spokesman said: “Should a patient require a follow up or specialist support from a consultant, the service will be able to provide referral to allow the patient to book a specialist appointment at The Saxon Clinic. Giving the patient the peace of mind that they will not have to endure a long wait to get the answers, diagnosis or treatment they need.”

Adam Busby, Group Clinical Director at Circle Health Group said: “We are committed to delivering an outstanding service to patients ... Working with HealthHero to provide 24/7 access to high quality, same day virtual GP appointments is us making good on that commitment.”

Dr Chris Morris from HealthHero, said: "Our new partnership with Circle Health Group is a key step in improving patient access to experienced GPs, to help provide quicker diagnoses and a seamless onward referral to the Circle Health Group hospital network where necessary.