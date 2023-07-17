New project launched for women to learn sewing skills in Milton Keynes

A new project called Stitch Together has been launched for women to learn and share their sewing skills in MK.

It’s been founded by busy local Namji restaurant owner Naseem Khan and is particularly aimed at the BAME community.

Naseem, a ward councillor, also runs a not-for-profit cafe to benefit local people and recently launched a YouTube channel to teach lovers of fine Punjabi fare how to spice up their lives.

Stitch Together founder Naseem Khan

But she still found the time to cook up a new plan for the Stitch Together Project to empower women to learn new skills.

"My mum always sewed all of our clothes and it made her very happy. This project is in her memory. My mum was such an inspiration to me and I want to carry that forward,” she said.

“The sewing classes will help women, in particular those from the BAME community, to achieve their potential and build cohesive communities by creating a society in which people from different ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds can come together in a central venue to safely learn new skills, have food and fun, and build mutual respect and understanding.”

“Long term, the aim will be to raise enough funds to enable the ladies to purchase their own machines, which in turn can provide them with an income of their own, or give them the skills to save money during a time of financial crisis.”

The venture has won support from The National Lottery's Community Fund, which has awarded it almost £10,000.

The project will run from Naseem’s newly opened Desi Community Cafe at Acorn House in CMK.

Classes will be limited to 15 people at a time, and Naseem is already sewing new ideas together to expand in the future.

“Looking ahead, I see this expanding further, so that we can increase other life and work skills; things like accountancy and English language, and how to improve confidence,” she said.