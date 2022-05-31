New property marketplace launched for people to sell their homes for free this summer in Milton Keynes

Dedicated online real estate marketplace Vencasa launched this month and promises to save thousands of pounds for sellers.

It will charge a flat fee of £250 per property listing, but is offering its services free until September 2022.

Co-founded by Max Glencross, who formerly worked for Jaguar Land Rover, and Ben Gamble, who was a hospitality venue owner, Vencasa ambitiously aims to capture 10% of the house-selling market in its first five years.

Vencasa aims to take the house-selling market by storm

“With the rising cost of living, paying an estate agent thousands of pounds when selling your house is far from ideal. We have launched Vencasa to eliminate these costs and put the seller in the driver’s seat. Our aim is to do for houses what Autotrader does for cars”, said Max.

Homeowners deal directly with the buyer through a secure internal messaging system, giving them full ownership of viewings and negotiations to help them get a better price for their property. They maintain complete control over their sale and there is no more waiting for two days to hear back about an offer.

Ben said: “With few different ways to put your house on the market in the UK, the majority of which come with hidden extra costs and high commissions, we want to disrupt the sector with our new face-to-face model.”