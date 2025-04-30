New £13m luxury care home to be built in Milton Keynes - complete with private cinema and rooftop bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Building has started on what could be the most luxurious care home in Milton Keynes.

Contractor Clegg Construction broke ground this week on the £13m home, to be run by Hampton Healthcare, on a site off Newport Road in Wavendon.

The three-storey, 96-bed building will feeature state-of-the-art and high-end facilities including a rooftop garden with sky bar and café, private dining rooms, a cinema and an entertainment suite.

Hampton Healthcare, part of the Rochmills Group, says it will be a “new and exciting care model” for the industry

Work has started on the new luxury care home at Wavendon

The development also includes a new car park, along with landscaped areas, and is due to be completed by the end of 2026.

The home is sited behind Woburn Sands Emporium garden centre, which is open for business during the construction work and will remain so in the future.

A ceremony was held this week to mark the start on site.

MD of Clegg Construction Michael Sims said: “We were very pleased to have been appointed by Rochmills Group to build this new care home, which will provide modern facilities for residents from the local community.

“Clegg Construction has significant experience of building new care homes, having completed schemes across the country in places such as Peterborough, Loughborough, Bromsgrove, Norwich, Littleover in Derbyshire, Tadcaster in Yorkshire, and Birstall in Leicestershire.

“It is always exciting to see work beginning on site on a new scheme and we look forward to developing this facility along with our partners and adding it to our extensive portfolio in this sector.”