New £15m primary school and health hub planned for Milton Keynes development

A NEW multimillion-pound primary school and health hub will form part of major expansion plans put forward by councillors.

Milton Keynes Council (MKC) has agreed the early stages of a proposal for the site including school and health facilities in the town, with a price tag of £15 million.

Both facilities will form part of the Milton Keynes East Strategic Urban Extension (MKESUE) area.

Milton Keynes East Strategic Urban Extension area

.The land on which the new facilities will go is currently owned by Berkeley Group, the developer for this and surrounding sites. However, a land transfer to MKC will take place first.

It is understood the school will be the first phase of an all-through school in the development, which typically means both primary and secondary teaching in one establishment. It will provide for 630 pupils, plus 39 nursery places.

Meanwhile the Community Health Hub will host GPs, plus “other multi-purpose community health and community spaces”, according to a report.

MKC recently signed off on a Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PCSA) for the design and build of both facilities.

Both builds will be funded by £15 million of Housing Infrastructure Grant Funding (HIF) from central government, which MKC must spend by March 2025.

It is understood four suppliers had bid for the PCSA contracts. The winning contractor and construction deal will be determined later.

“The selected main contractor will be encouraged to provide subcontract opportunities to SMEs and local companies where possible, and to include tangible social value targets and outcomes,” states a council document.