New £1million funding to be spent on Safer Streets projects across Thames Valley

They will focus on anti-social behaviour, neighbourhood crime and violence against women and girls

Funding of £1million is to be spent on local initiatives to help make streets safer in the Thames Valley area.

Projects will focus on anti-social behaviour (ASB), neighbourhood and rural acquisitive crime and violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Safer Streets is a Home Office fund that was set up to invest in a range of situational crime prevention measures in local communities. This latest round of funding will work with local authorities and wider partners to deliver interventions up to March 31, 2025.

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, said: “I am pleased that we have received further funding from the Safer Streets Fund and that we were successful in securing the maximum amount available in this round.

“Anti-social behaviour, neighbourhood crime and violence against women and girls can have a significant impact on the extent to which residents feel safe in their communities and these initiatives have the potential to make a real difference.

“The success of these three bids means that Safer Streets funding has reached every local policing area in Thames Valley since the fund opened in 2020. I look forward to seeing the impact of these latest interventions in tackling these important issues.”

The funding has been made available following the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) for Thames Valley securing the maximum amount of available from round 5 of the Home Office’s Safer Streets Fund.